Intel promotes Raja Koduri to top graphics executive, without a GPU

Ex-AMD veteran Raja Koduri gets upgraded to Executive VP -- from his previous Senior VP title -- of Intel's GPU department.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 7:47 PM CDT
Intel's GPU division has missed its Q1 2022 window for the Arc Alchemist desktop GPU launch, but there are things actually happening: Raja Koduri has just been promoted from Senior VP to Executive VP of Intel's GPU division.

In a tweet just a few hours ago, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: "Congrats, @rajaontheedge, on your promotion to executive vice president! Your leadership in graphics and accelerated computing is key to @intel's strategy for growth. Thank you!".

Raja may have been promoted, but there's no damn GPU launch... I feel as though if I had not launched a product, I wouldn't be promoted... but here we are. Intel's mobile Arc GPU was delayed and its launch was a mess, and now the desktop Arc GPUs are reportedly delayed until the end of Q2, possibly early Q3 2022 making them months away at this point.

Still, a massive congratulations to someone I call my friend -- someone who I've sat with many times one-on-one just shooting the breeze, eating ice cream in sub-zero temperatures in Las Vegas at 4AM -- Raja Koduri. A gentleman, who I wish success... he'll get there, and when he does, I'll be benching the hell out of Arc (and hopefully singing its praises).

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

