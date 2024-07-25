Micron intros 9550 Gen5 SSD: the world's fastest data center SSD, 14GB/sec for AI workloads

Micron has just announced its new Micron 9550 PCIe Gen5 SSD which is the world's fastest data center SSD and industry leader in AI workload performance and power efficiency.

The company has combined its in-house Gen5 SSD controller, NAND, DRAM and firmware into "one world-class product" with the new Micron 9550 Gen5 SSD. This new integrated solution provides class-leading performance, power efficiency, and security features for data center operators.

Micron's new 9550 SSD offers 14GB/sec sequential reads and 10GB/sec sequential writes, which the company says provides up to 67% better performance over similar competitive SSDs, and enables industry-leading performance for demanding workloads like AI.

The new Micron 9550 Gen5 SSD will be available in capacities from 3.2TB ranging to a monster 30.72TB capacity in U.2, E1.S, and E3.S form factors.

The high 14GB/sec reads and 10GB/sec writes on the Micron 9550 SSD unlock performance for AI workloads, where large language models (LLMs) require high sequential reads, while graph neutral networks (GNNs) need high random read performance.

Micron's new 9550 SSD outperforms competitive offerings in critical AI workloads, with up to 33% faster workload completion times and up to 60% faster feature aggreagtion in in GNN training with Big Accelerator Memory (BaM). The company continues, adding that its new Micron 9550 SSD also provides up to 34% higher throughput for NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage.

Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Micron's Data Center Storage group, said: "The Micron 9550 SSD represents a giant leap forward for data center storage, delivering a staggering 3.3 million IOPS while consuming up to 43% less power than comparable SSDs in AI workloads such as GNN and LLM training. This unparalleled performance, combined with exceptional power efficiency, establishes a new benchmark for AI storage solutions and demonstrates Micron's unwavering commitment to spearheading the AI revolution".

Rob Davis, vice president of Storage Technology at NVIDIA, said: "Enhancing data center efficiency and performance for AI workloads is pivotal to reducing costs and ensuring reliable operations for enterprises everywhere. With the integration of NVIDIA technologies, the Micron 9550 SSD can provide powerful storage for AI".

Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD, said: "Innovation in storage technologies is a critical aspect of powering latency sensitive workloads such as AI and business critical enterprise applications. Our deep collaboration with Micron, and partners across the ecosystem, will ensure the full capabilities of the new 9550 SSDs are enabled on AMD EPYC-based servers".

Debendra Das Sharma, Senior Fellow and Chief I/O Architect at Intel, said: "Intel is pleased to see Micron enter the PCIe Gen5 market with the Micron 9550 NVMe SSD. This PCIe Gen5 SSD aligns well with Intel's PCIe Gen5 CPU platforms, specifically Intel's 4th Gen Xeon®, 5th Gen Xeon®, and Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. Micron is a valued ecosystem partner to Intel, with a long history of providing well-integrated PCIe solutions with Intel-based platforms, including supporting solutions with Intel's Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC), as well as AI workloads powered by Intel Gaudi AI accelerators".