All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Business, Financial & Legal

This'll fix it: Intel resumes FREE coffee, tea for staffers to boost morale, costs $100M a year

Intel told its employees this week that it would be bringing back free coffee and tea, but reminds its staffers that 'Intel still faces cost challenges'.

This'll fix it: Intel resumes FREE coffee, tea for staffers to boost morale, costs $100M a year
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel is reinstating free coffee and tea for employees to boost morale despite ongoing cost challenges, but free fruit remains unavailable. The company has faced significant financial difficulties, including a $16.6 billion loss in Q3 2024, leading to layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

Intel sent out a memo to its employees this week, starting with reminding its staffers that "although Intel still faces cost challenges" that it will be finding coins in its lounges to restart its free coffee and tea for staffers to boost morale in these dark times for Team Blue.

This'll fix it: Intel resumes FREE coffee, tea for staffers to boost morale, costs $100M a year 45
2

The Oregonian reports that Intel explained on its internal messaging forum dubbed Circuit: "Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines. We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture".

Intel has of course declined to comment, and while the $100 million-per-year free coffee and tea train is back on again -- remember folks, Intel is going through cost challenges -- the free fruit isn't on offer after it was eliminated last summer.

Employees have told The Oregonian privately that "morale has been devastated by Intel's poor financial performance and by cutbacks aimed at returning the business to profitability".

Intel permanently grounded its air shuttle service that would fly workers between its offices in Oregon and other western states, sliced and diced 15,000+ jobs just a couple of months ago, laid off 1300 workers in Oregon just last month and 1000+ at its sites in California, Arizona, and Texas.

At a recent meeting, Intel employees asked about restoring the coffee program but were told it wasn't coming back anytime soon. Intel's Chief People Officer, Christy Pambianchi, told Intel employees that the company had been spending $100 million per year on free and discounted food and drinks, but that it couldn't afford to keep doing that.

According to an account of the meeting reviewed by The Oregonian, Pambianchi said: "Until we get into a better financial health position, we need to be suspending those".

Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Best Deals: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$399.98 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2024 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:oregonlive.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles