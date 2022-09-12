All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri addresses Arc GPU cancelled rumors, kinda

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri chimes in on Arc GPU being canned: says Intel had 'more obstacles than planned to overcome, but we persisted'.

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri addresses Arc GPU cancelled rumors, kinda
Published Sep 12, 2022 8:43 PM CDT
2 minutes & 27 seconds read time

Intel seems to be addressing rumors that its future-gen Arc desktop GPUs have been nixxed with a few tweets from ex-RTG boss over at competitor AMD, Raja Koduri.

Raja posted a new picture after the story broke that the "decision had been made" to cancel the Intel Arc desktop GPUs and that we might not even get to see Arc "Celestial" launch. Intel hasn't got its Arc "Alchemist" GPU to market yet, while Arc "Battlemage" drops next year... it seems that Battlemage is going to be a single low-end or mid-range die versus an exciting new multi-die GPU.

The picture that Raja posted was of the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card that he "bumped into" at the Toronto volume validation lab, adding that the GPU is still "getting ready for launch".

But in reply to that tweet, "GTechGeorge" asked about the recent rumors of Intel bringing the axe down on Intel Arc after the first two generations. This is where things get a little interesting, where Raja replied with: "we are 🤷‍♂️ about these rumors as well. They don't help the team working hard to bring these to market, they don't help the pc graphics community..one must wonder, who do they help?..we are still in first gen and yes we had more obstacles than planned to ovecome, but we persisted...".

Gamer Meld responded, clarifying the rumors -- from Moore's Law is Dead and as I reported yesterday -- tweeting "the rumor looks to be about next-gen or possibly the generation after. No one claimed that Alchemist was cancelled. Do you have a comment on future architecture and Intel's commitment to them?"

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri addresses Arc GPU cancelled rumors, kinda 05 | TweakTown.com

The Visual Compute Roadmap for Intel Arc GPUs (source: Raja Koduri, Twitter)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Raja responded, referring to an attached Visual Compute Roadmap for Arc leading from 2022 to 2024, starting with Arc Alchemist, followed by Arc Battlemage.

My question: there's no clear distinction on "DISCRETE GRAPHICS CARDS" -- to make it even clearer... a competitor (from Intel) to AMD and its Radeon RX 7000 series GRAPHICS CARDS and NVIDIA with its GeForce RTX 40 series GRAPHICS CARDS. Not a GPU Tile on a CPU like Meteor Lake, and other Intel CPUs and APUs... I'm talking about a discrete graphics card that plugs into a PCIe x16 slot (be it PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0).

We might see Intel's GPU business still sold off out of nowhere, just like the company did to its Optane team out of nowhere, even after the Optane team was showing off next-gen products that it was working on in the months prior. Intel's GPU business could be business-as-usual with Arc Alchemist, and maybe into Battlemage, but if MILD's sources are correct, then the stars might not align for Celestial to make it into a discrete GRAPHICS CARD (once again, for emphasis).

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$586.49
$586.49$579.99$569.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2022 at 8:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.