FromSoft doesn't want to try capturing Elden Ring's lightning in a bottle again

FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki says he does not want to try to replicate what made Elden Ring successful or re-capture lightning in a bottle again.

Published Dec 23, 2022 7:40 PM CST
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

FromSoftware still doesn't understand why everyone loves Elden Ring so much, but the studio is afraid to analyze the game's success and wants to move forward with new projects.

As we said in our review, Elden Ring is one of the best games of 2022 and is actually one of the best open-world RPGs ever made. Apparently many other people thought the same thing because Elden Ring has won multiple game of the year awards, including GOTY at The Game Awards and was voted as the best game by Sony and users during the official PlayStation partners awards in Japan.

When asked if FromSoftware will try to recreate Elden Ring with a new game, FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki says the team isn't interested in even attempting to capture lightning in a bottle again.

"To be honest, I haven't analyzed it much. It's true that sales were higher than before, but I'm still not entirely sure what that was all about," Miyazaki said at the event, as covered by the Japanese PlayStation Blog.

"So, even if I was told to reproduce it, I would be in trouble. I don't intend to change the way I've been making it until now, so if I analyze it deeply and say that I'll try to achieve the same success next time, it might be a bad idea, so I try not to think about it too much. However, I am very grateful and consider myself lucky."

While FromSoftware doesn't necessarily want to recreate Elden Ring's success with a new game, it actually doesn't have to. The studio has said that it isn't finished with the franchise and the team could just build off the existing foundation of Elden Ring with new content.

Miyazaki notes the game's huge popularity will open new doors for future games and productions, as well as interesting opportunities afforded by the latest monetary investments that were injected into the studio by Tencent and Sony.

"As for Elden Ring, we have several more things we want to do," Hidetaka Miyazaki said at The Game Awards earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a portion of FromSoftware is currently working on Armored Core VI alongside Bandai Namco's internal development teams...and it looks absolutely epic.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.ja.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

