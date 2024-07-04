Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree hit with extreme nerf update

FromSoftware has released a new update for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and it introduces several extreme nerfs to selection weapons.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring DLC "Shadow of the Erdtree" has been extremely well received by fans of the critically acclaimed open-world RPG, but now a new update has been released, which means there is a chance your favorite build may have changed.

Bandai Namco took to its website to share the patch notes for Elden Ring version 1.12.3, which has already been rolled out to all platforms Elden Ring is available on. Notably, this new patch includes some pretty severe nerfs to some strategies there were borderlining on exploits, and probably the biggest offender is the Lightning Perfume Bottle's, particularly when combined with the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

Players were aiming these at the ground and when used with the aforementioned Ash of War it would result in immediate explosions that stacked. Players were able to beat the final boss of the DLC in just 13 seconds with this strategy. FromSoftware has now fixed this, as it was unintended. Additionally, players using spiky shields will no longer be able to walk through bosses by exploiting a glitch that occurred when thrust into attacks, which neither damaged the player nor reduced stamina.

There are plenty more changes outlined in the patch notes, which can be found above and below.

