FromSoftware reveals Armored Core VI with dazzlingly epic sci-fi mech trailer

Armored Core VI is officially happening, and FromSoftware is developing the new sci-fi mech battler.

After years of speculation, FromSoftware finally broke the news: It's developing a new Armored Core game, and the project is coming in 2023 to last-gen and current-gen consoles and PC.

This new Armored Core sequel is called Fires of Rubicon and will feature the series' distinct penchant for massive customization with next-gen graphics and a real dystopian look and feel. The reveal trailer looks like an epic anime series that hearkens back to the old-school Gundam days of yore with an incredible cinematic flourish.

