Elden Ring Nightreign Deep of Night brings gauntlet of pain with bosses and endless horde mode

FromSoftware is amping up the sadism in their 3-player PVE co-op game with a new brutal difficulty option.
Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a hard mode, but in pure FromSoft fashion, it's not just difficult--it sounds downright punishing. The devs make it clear that the new Deep of Night mode was made specifically to test the mettle of battle-hardened Nightreign veterans.
The mode, which launches on September 11, will have multiple dungeon depths that are interspersed with foes and mutated bosses. What I found most interesting is how this dungeon-delving mechanic works: The game will scale the difficulty based on your performance, and it's possible only the best of the best will have the opportunity to play on the hardest settings while also surviving the trials.
Another thing that I found extremely interesting is how Deep of Night has a kind of horde mode with endless battles, recreating a very Gauntlet-like last stand scenario. There's just one catch--you have to get there first. The endless battle sequences are only available between depths 4 and 5.
Check below for more info on the Deep of Night update straight from the developers:
A crimson malice stirs within the lightless abyss, its raw rage seeping into your foes.
The Deep of Night, a new high difficulty mode for seasoned Nightfarers, descends on September 11, 2025.
In Deep of Night, the enemies that appear are stronger than usual. Additionally, you cannot specify the target Nightlord, and ongoing terrain changes are not reflected.
Special items such as Depths Relics exclusive to Deep of Night, and weapons with multiple additional, but also detrimental effects will appear.
Furthermore, the difficulty increases the deeper you descend. The ratings will fluctuate based on wins and losses, affecting the depth.
Deep of Night is a high-difficulty mode that provides a thrilling and challenging adventure. We encourage you to try and see if you can surpass Depth 3. Depths 4 to 5 will feature an endless battle for those seeking even greater thrills.