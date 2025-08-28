Elden Ring Nightreign Deep of Night brings gauntlet of pain with bosses and endless horde mode

FromSoftware is bringing a new level of cruel punishment to Elden Ring Nightreign's battles with the new Deep of Night ultra-high difficulty mode.

TL;DR: FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign introduces the Deep of Night mode on September 11, 2025, a punishing high-difficulty co-op experience with scalable dungeon depths, mutated bosses, and an endless horde battle between depths 4 and 5. This mode challenges veteran players seeking intense, skill-based gameplay.

FromSoftware is amping up the sadism in their 3-player PVE co-op game with a new brutal difficulty option.

Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a hard mode, but in pure FromSoft fashion, it's not just difficult--it sounds downright punishing. The devs make it clear that the new Deep of Night mode was made specifically to test the mettle of battle-hardened Nightreign veterans.

The mode, which launches on September 11, will have multiple dungeon depths that are interspersed with foes and mutated bosses. What I found most interesting is how this dungeon-delving mechanic works: The game will scale the difficulty based on your performance, and it's possible only the best of the best will have the opportunity to play on the hardest settings while also surviving the trials.

Another thing that I found extremely interesting is how Deep of Night has a kind of horde mode with endless battles, recreating a very Gauntlet-like last stand scenario. There's just one catch--you have to get there first. The endless battle sequences are only available between depths 4 and 5.

Check below for more info on the Deep of Night update straight from the developers: