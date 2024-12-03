All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms the studio is not actively planning or working on an Elden Ring sequel, but that doesn't mean the IP is on ice.

FromSoftware doesn't deny Elden Ring 2, but studio isn't actively working on it
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Despite Elden Ring's massive success, a sequel is not currently in development. Multiple projects are underway, some not directed by Miyazaki, showcasing a diverse range of genres and new creative directions.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, known colloquially as the lord of pain, says fans can look forward to a "new" FromSoftware when it comes to the upcoming slate of projects from the Japanese games-maker.

Elden Ring was far and away FromSoftware's best-selling game. The RPG was a veritable sensation when it released in 2022, taking over gaming and racking up multiple millions of sales. As of June 2024, Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies worldwide, sparked in part by the new mega-popular Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (which also went on to sell 5 million copies).

Given the game's huge success, it makes sense to consider a sequel. Elden Ring was a big deal for everyone involved, including publisher Bandai Namco, FromSoftware, and the developer's parent company, Kadokawa. Side note: Sony is said to be discussing a potential buyout of Kadokawa, which would arm the tech giant with a multitude of manga and anime segments alongside the Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer, FromSoftware.

In a recent interview with Japanese games publication Game Watch, FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki says the groups development teams aren't actually working on Elden Ring 2.

There's multiple projects in the works at FromSoftware, and some of them aren't being directed by Miyazaki. This is normal. Armored Core 6, for example, wasn't directed by Miyazaki, but instead by newcomer Masaru Yamamura. But it's fair to say that anything Soulsborne related will have Miyazaki's influence.

"At this point, we are not thinking about development such as Elden Ring 2. However, this is not to deny the development of the Elden Ring IP," Miyazaki told Game Watch.

"We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres, there are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we'll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it."

FromSoftware doesn't deny Elden Ring 2, but studio isn't actively working on it 2
NEWS SOURCES:gematsu.com, game.watch.impress.co.jp

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

