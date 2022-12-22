Hideo Kojima gets to live his dreams by making a Death Stranding movie

It's official: Hideo Kojima is making a film, and it's a big deal for the creator...and for gaming as a whole.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hideo Kojima is a sponge for pop culture entertainment and is always soaking up both mainline and obscure media. The auteur is known for his love of film and music--longtime fans will see shades of iconic movies in Kojima's work, from the obvious Snake Pliskin influences in Metal Gear to the more subtle and somber horror-thriller themes in Death Stranding. Now after many years, Kojima gets to live his dreams by creating his own feature-length film.

Kojima Productions is currently working with Hammerstone Studios (Barbarian) to develop and produce a film based on Death Stranding. Interestingly enough, PlayStation Productions may not be involved in the film, despite Sony's close involvement the production and distribution of both Death Stranding 1 and 2 on PlayStation consoles.

Read Also: Death Stranding 2 announced, stars Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning

There's not a lot of details about the film but it is expected to touch upon new characters and situations in the Death Stranding universe.

Kojima has said many times before he'd like to do something regarding films or TV shows, and his games are laden with interesting and cryptic cinematic sequences that actually rival feature-length films.

"I don't want to stop making games. But I want to create something like a short film or movie in-between. But I'm kind of working on the next project, so it's really difficult to focus on other mediums, but of course I really am interested," Kojima said in a 2019 interview.

Kojima Productions recently opened a new subsidiary in Los Angeles, California that will oversee production of non-gaming multimedia including music, films, and even television series.

The subsidiary has a motion capture studio that has since captured footage of stars like Elle Fanning, Shiolii Kutsuna, Norman Reedus, and Lea Seydoux.

Neither a scriptwriter or director have been announced.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," Hideo Kojima tells Deadline. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing DEATH STRANDING to the big screen."