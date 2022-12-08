All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Death Stranding 2 announced, stars Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning

Death Stranding 2 has officially been announced for PlayStation 5, will have an all-star cast and a completely re-written script from Hideo Kojima.

Death Stranding 2 announced, stars Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning
Published Dec 8, 2022 8:34 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Dec 8 2022 8:41 PM CST
Death Stranding 2 is Hideo Kojima's next game, and it will feature an all-star cast with a completely re-written script.

Tonight at The Game Awards, Hideo Kojima announced Dead Stranding 2 with a truly bizarre new trailer (to be expected...it's Kojima after all). Kojima Productions had been releasing cryptic new teasers for DS2 (a working title) for a while, and now we know that the strange adverts were for DS2.

The sequel will star actors like Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Lea Seydoux (No Time to Die), Elle Fanning (Maleficent), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) and video game voice actor Troy Baker.

Kojima didn't divulge any real information about the game and instead wants fans to dissect the odd trailer for clues, hints, and info about the upcoming game.

The auteur also confirmed that Death Stranding 2 was the game that he had completely re-written after the pandemic.

"I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic, I rewrote the story from scratch. I didn't want to predict any more future so I rewrote it," Kojima said at the show.

"I'm doing DS2 right now and one other title that is completely new and I'm experimenting on it. And also other visual projects I'm working on."

Back in November 2021, we reported that Kojima may have rebooted DS2.

"I'm reworking a project & script I wrote almost a year ago. The world situation, my environment, emotions last year are quite different now, so I can't put myself in the same world I was thinking of then. I have to bring it to the present. If I don't, it won't become a living thing," Kojima had said at the time.

Death Stranding 2 is in development for PlayStation 5 and will use Guerrilla Games' new-and-improved Decima Engine, which was recently revamped with significant upgrades that were seen in PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

