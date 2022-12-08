All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated for a role in the TerraUSD collapse

The former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is being investigated for his role in the collapse of Terra blockchain and its stablecoin.

Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated for a role in the TerraUSD collapse
Published Dec 8, 2022 6:01 AM CST
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

The collapse of what was the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, is still being felt across the cryptocurrency industry, and the individual at the center of it all, Sam Bankman-Fried, is now finding himself at the center of another collapse that happened back in May 2022.

Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated for a role in the TerraUSD collapse 02
2

A new report from the New York Times reveals that Manhattan prosecutors have launched an investigation into Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF) involvement in the collapse of the Terra blockchain and its Luna stablecoin. The report claims that FTX pushed out a large number of sell orders of TerraUSD while simultaneously shorting the price of Luna, according to an unnamed source.

SBF is alleged to have manipulated the market, which created the domino effect that resulted in the collapse of the two interlinked currencies in a move to "make a fat profit". In November, SBF's cryptocurrency empire completely collapsed when $8 billion of customer funds was found in the company's balance sheets, resulting in SBF filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy and investigations launched by federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over funds being transferred to FTX's sister company Alameda Research.

"U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan are examining the possibility that Mr. Bankman-Fried steered the prices of two interlinked currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, to benefit the entities he controlled, including FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund he co-founded and owned, the people said." the report says.

"Instead, the bottom fell out of the entire TerraUSD-Luna ecosystem," reads the report.

In other news, Elon Musk's Neuralink is under federal investigation for gross animal abuse.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2022 at 1:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:decrypt.co, techcrunch.com, nytimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.