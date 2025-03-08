All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Cryptocurrency & Mining

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to solitary confinement over Tucker Carlson interview

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and convicted felon of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now in solitary confinement.

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to solitary confinement over Tucker Carlson interview
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, is in solitary confinement after an unauthorized interview with Tucker Carlson. The interview aimed to seek a presidential pardon from Trump. Despite efforts by SBF and his parents, the push for his release has not gained traction. SBF is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder and former CEO of now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been thrown in solitary confinement over his recent Tucker Carlson interview.

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to solitary confinement over Tucker Carlson interview 898165
2

A new report from The New York Times has revealed SBF has been placed into solitary confinement over his recent interview with Tucker Carlson as the US Bureau of Prisons didn't approve the interview of Prisons. According to the report, the US Bureau of Prisons is an agency within the US Department of Justice that is responsible for the administration of the federal prison system, and according to the recent report, SBF wasn't granted permission by the regulatory body to participate in an interview.

It appears the interview was conducted on Wednesday, a day before it was posted to social media platforms such as Rumble and X. SBF is currently serving a 25-year sentence for fraud after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX folded in 2022, and according to the Times report, SBF initiated the interview with Carlson in an attempt to secure a presidential pardon from Trump.

Despite SBF's efforts and the efforts from his parents, who have ties to the Trump campaign, they have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, as the Times reports the push for SBF to be freed hasn't gained any traction at all. Notably, SBF, a former billionaire, turned 33 on Thursday and is only a few years into his 25-year prison sentence.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499 USD
- $499 USD
Buy
-
$449.99 USD $449.99 USD
Buy
$729.99 CAD
- $729.99 CAD
Buy
$499 USD
- $499 USD
Buy
$499 USD
- $499 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2025 at 10:45 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmodo.com, nytimes.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles