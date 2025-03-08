Sam Bankman-Fried sent to solitary confinement over Tucker Carlson interview

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and convicted felon of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now in solitary confinement.

TL;DR: Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, is in solitary confinement after an unauthorized interview with Tucker Carlson. The interview aimed to seek a presidential pardon from Trump. Despite efforts by SBF and his parents, the push for his release has not gained traction. SBF is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud. Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, is in solitary confinement after an unauthorized interview with Tucker Carlson. The interview aimed to seek a presidential pardon from Trump. Despite efforts by SBF and his parents, the push for his release has not gained traction. SBF is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder and former CEO of now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been thrown in solitary confinement over his recent Tucker Carlson interview.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new report from The New York Times has revealed SBF has been placed into solitary confinement over his recent interview with Tucker Carlson as the US Bureau of Prisons didn't approve the interview of Prisons. According to the report, the US Bureau of Prisons is an agency within the US Department of Justice that is responsible for the administration of the federal prison system, and according to the recent report, SBF wasn't granted permission by the regulatory body to participate in an interview.

Popular Popular Now: Apple hides Apple Intelligence TV ad after major Siri AI upgrade is delayed indefinitely

It appears the interview was conducted on Wednesday, a day before it was posted to social media platforms such as Rumble and X. SBF is currently serving a 25-year sentence for fraud after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX folded in 2022, and according to the Times report, SBF initiated the interview with Carlson in an attempt to secure a presidential pardon from Trump.

Despite SBF's efforts and the efforts from his parents, who have ties to the Trump campaign, they have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, as the Times reports the push for SBF to be freed hasn't gained any traction at all. Notably, SBF, a former billionaire, turned 33 on Thursday and is only a few years into his 25-year prison sentence.