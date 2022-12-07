XFX's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 cards spotted

The release of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture is right around the corner, with AIB partners preparing their new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card designs.

XFX is the latest to have its upcoming Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310, and Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 graphics cards leaked out ahead of their official December 13 reveal. XFX will be using a thicker triple-fan design, and an interesting black and silver design aesthetic.

5

XFX's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 graphics card

XFX originally launched its "Speedster" series graphics cards a few years ago now, but the company is making a rather large -- and I don't know if I like it -- change to the backplate on their upcoming Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 graphics cards.

We also have 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the XFX Radeon RX 7900 series MERC 310 graphics cards, an additional 8-pin PCIe power connector over AMD's own in-house reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards which both shop with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Another deviation from AMD's reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards is that XFX drops the USB Type-C connector, something that most gamers won't need anyway. In its place, we have 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and a single HDMI 2.1 port -- which are al 4K 120Hz+ capable.

XFX will be launching its custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 and Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 graphics cards on December 13, when AMD unleashes its new GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards. AMD won't be beating the flagship total and utter dominator in the GeForce RTX 4090, but rather the second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU on the block: the GeForce RTX 4080.

As for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, it's powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

The second-fastest RDNA 3 graphics card is the Radeon RX 7900 XT, still rocking the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.