ASRock launches AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT passively-cooled cards and 12V-2x6 connector

ASRock unveils its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive 24GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT Passive 20GB graphics cards, both passively cooled... no fans!

The new ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT Passive series graphics cards have been designed for multi-card parallel computing for better performance. ASRock uses a vapor chamber heatsink, efficient aluminum cooling devices, and V-shaped cutting.

Interstingly, ASRock has used a single horizontal 12V-2x6 power connector, so that you can install multiple ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards without as many cables running to (multiple) graphics cards.

ASRock's new passively-cooled Radeon RX 7900 Passive Series graphics cards also feature a metal backplate that provides a solid feel to the cards. These aren't for gamers, but for small businesses and content creators, having multiple Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards that are passively-cooled, and feature the newer 12V-2x6 power connectors which is nice to see.

