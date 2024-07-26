ASRock launches AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT passively-cooled cards and 12V-2x6 connector

ASRock unveils its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive 24GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT Passive 20GB graphics cards, both passively cooled... no fans!

ASRock has just unveiled its latest passively-cooled graphics cards, with the new ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive 24GB and RX 7900 XT Passive 20GB graphics cards.

The new ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT Passive series graphics cards have been designed for multi-card parallel computing for better performance. ASRock uses a vapor chamber heatsink, efficient aluminum cooling devices, and V-shaped cutting.

Interstingly, ASRock has used a single horizontal 12V-2x6 power connector, so that you can install multiple ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards without as many cables running to (multiple) graphics cards.

ASRock's new passively-cooled Radeon RX 7900 Passive Series graphics cards also feature a metal backplate that provides a solid feel to the cards. These aren't for gamers, but for small businesses and content creators, having multiple Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards that are passively-cooled, and feature the newer 12V-2x6 power connectors which is nice to see.

ASRock explains its new Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards: "ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards are powered by the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX7900 XT GPUs. Both of these two cards are supporting multi-GPU collaborative computing, and designed for multi-card parallel computing for better performance. Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards are featuring a VAPOR-CHAMBER heatsink, efficiency aluminum cooling fins with V-shaped cutting. Furthermore, thanks to the single horizontal 12V-2x6 power connector, to install a couple of ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Passive series graphics cards become much easily due to less power cords".

