AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs: similar, better launch supply than RTX 40 series

AMD is preparing a larger volume of RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards for the big December 13 launch according to the latest rumors.

MyDrivers has reported from sources of theirs in the upstream supply chain that AMD is increasing the number of orders for its upcoming RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards... where we could see more Navi 31-based GPUs at launch than NVIDIA had of its GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX "RDNA 3" graphics card

We know from the current reports that NVIDIA has reportedly shipped out 160,000+ graphics cards so far -- that's both the flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 and AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080 -- with over 80% of those 160,000 cards being the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090. AMD will not be competing against the GeForce RTX 4090, even with its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is being aimed directly at the GeForce RTX 4080.

As for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, it's powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

24GB of GDDR6 on a 384-bit memory bus is slapped on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" graphics card

The second-fastest RDNA 3 graphics card is the Radeon RX 7900 XT, still rocking the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.