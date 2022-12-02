All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo

Dragalia Lost has officially shut down, but here's a big reminder that Nintendo is not very reliant on mobile gaming, which is an extension of its biz.

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo
Published Dec 2, 2022 2:10 PM CST
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Nintendo has officially shut down its Dragalia Lost mobile game, and the company is more comfortable scrapping smartphone titles because the segment is not all that important for Nintendo.

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo 225
5

After 4 years of service, Nintendo has determined that hosting Dragalia Lost is no longer worth it. The game, which was one of the only mobile titles that Nintendo had offered, is now offline. Dragalia Lost is estimated to have made about $100 million as of 2019, but the game's loss will not significantly impact Nintendo's earnings.

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo 19
5

Now is a good time to remember that Nintendo is not reliant on mobile games to any real meaningful degree. Over the past 3 years, the company makes less than 5% of its revenues from mobile/smartphone games on a quarterly basis.

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo 16
5

Mobile games aren't meant to replace or even compete with Nintendo's core business, which is undoubtedly the Switch platform--mobile titles are instead used as an extension and a more widely-available access point for Nintendo's IP.

Dragalia Lost shuts down, but mobile is not that important for Nintendo 17
5

On a revenue basis, mobile titles will make around $80 - $130 million every quarter, but most of this comes from Pokemon Go. Mobile earnings are also lumped in with IP-related income, which includes licensing and royalties.

This is reflected in a quote from March 2019:

"Nintendo is not interested in making a large amount of revenue from a single smartphone game. If we managed the game alone, we would have made a lot more," a rep for Dragalia Lost developer CyberAgent told WSJ's Takashi Mochizuki.

Back in the present, Nintendo tells Axios that mobile is indeed another way for consumers to access Nintendo IPs and mobile won't ever be as important to Nintendo as it is for, say, other companies like Square Enix.

"We are focusing on delivering great experiences for our current mobile games through continued updates and improvements while also considering new applications for the future," Nintendo tells Axios.

Buy at Amazon

Pokemon Scarlet - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.57$59.80-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2022 at 2:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.