Assassin's Creed Shadows copies are out in the wild, a month before launch

Physical copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows have surfaced early, with users sharing screenshots and gameplay footage online. Multiple listings for the game - set to release on March 20 - have appeared on Facebook Marketplace, though the source of the leaked copies remains unknown.

X user @DannyStevens was among the first to share images of the unreleased title, posting photos of the box art and PS5 installation screen. Ubisoft has been quick to issue copyright strikes against leaked footage, but once it's out there, the risk of widespread spoilers and early gameplay circulation remains.

The users claim to have acquired the copies on Facebook Marketplace. Listings have also appeared on Mercari, where copies were sold for $100 USD. While such listings included photos of installation screens and packaging, it's important to note that there's a significant risk of scams associated with fake copies. We advise users to report any suspicious listings to the respective platform.

The leaks are an unfortunate setback for Ubisoft, which recently laid off 185 employees in late January. With Assassin's Creed Shadows being a critical release for the company, early leaks of such an anticipated title could have a major impact so close to launch.

Since discs are printed well ahead of release, the leaked copies reportedly contain an early build of the game, lacking the improvements made since its delay in November 2024. While it's unclear how many copies are circulating, they appear limited to a small group.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the franchise's most anticipated titles, with over 300,000 pre-orders sold as of February 18th. Recently, Ubisoft commented that they were 'confident' about releasing the title on its March 20th launch date. However, they have yet to release an official statement regarding the recent leaks.