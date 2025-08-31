NetEase closes third Western game studio due to budget cuts, T-Minus Zero gets shut down

Chinese service games company NetEase has shut down another one of its overseas studios, and this time it affected a new MMO from a The Old Republic dev.

NetEase has shuttered another Western video game studio in a bid to cut costs, this time affecting a group led by The Old Republic executive producer Rich Vogel.

Chinese games giant NetEase has shut down T-Minus Zero Entertainment, a studio that it helped open in 2023, in a bid to avoid risk and save money. T-Minus was led by Rich Vogel, who served as executive producer on BioWare's Star Wars The Old Republic MMORPG. The group had been developing a third-person sci-fi online project before NetEase pulled funding for the studio.

T-Minus Zero developed a playable demo of their game while under NetEase. Reports indicate that the sci-fi game was enjoyed by NetEase executives, with one essentially saying that it delivered a very distinct Godzilla-esque fantasy where players could take on hulking monsters in epic, city-destroying battles.

This marks the third Western studio that NetEase has shut down since establishing them with COVID-19 coffers:

Jar of Sparks - Shut down 7 months ago, established in 2022, led by four Halo Infinite developers Marvel Rivals US Team - Shut down 7 months ago, assisted in development of mega-popular Marvel Rivals MOBA T-Minus Zero Entertainment - Shut down recently, established in 2023, led by BioWare The Old Republic executive producer Rich Vogel

A NetEase representative gave the following statement to Game Developer:

"This decision was made with careful consideration, as we have been inspired by our partnership with the studio and their bold vision. However, we have had to reassess our business priorities and are now working closely with the studio to provide support and explore next steps."

NetEase, meanwhile, reported $14.4 billion in annual revenue throughout 2024 and has had big success with overseas adaptations of hit games, including Diablo Immortal, and will continue publishing Activision Blizzard games in China.

The company is also responsible for the new Destiny Rising mobile FPS, which is garnering significant acclaim among Destiny players who often note that Destiny Rising can be more enjoyable than the mainline Destiny 2.