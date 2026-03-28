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Bethesda delists Elder Scrolls game from all platforms, and will take it offline in June

Bethesda has officially delisted Elder Scrolls Blades, the unpopular free-to-play microtransaction-driven mobile game, and will take it offline this June.

Bethesda delists Elder Scrolls game from all platforms, and will take it offline in June
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Bethesda is shutting down the free-to-play Elder Scrolls Blades, removing it from all platforms and ending access by June 30, 2026. Despite initial revenue success, declining income and criticism over pay-to-win elements led to its retirement, while Bethesda continues supporting other mobile titles like Fallout Shelter and Elder Scrolls Castles.

Bethesda is retiring its free-to-play Elder Scrolls Blades in June, and has already delisted the game from Switch, iOS, and Android.

Bethesda delists Elder Scrolls game from all platforms, and will take it offline in June 3
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The unpopular Elder Scrolls Blades has been removed from all storefronts and is no longer available to download. Bethesda announced that the free-to-play game will also be pulled offline on June 30, 2026, and from then on will no longer be able to be accessed.

As a farewell to players, the studio has opened up the floodgates to Blades' microtransaction storefront, reducing the costs of all items while giving users a batch of free currency.

Blades was originally announced in 2019, and released on mobile phones in 2020, eventually coming to the Nintendo Switch with cross-play intact.

While the game may have been successful to a degree, providing Bethesda with supplemental income, it was far from a hit and was widely criticized for its aggressive pay-to-win monetization structure. Even still, estimates say that Blades may have made around $1.5 million its first month of early access on the App Store with users spending around $50,000 on in-game currency per day.

Bethesda delists Elder Scrolls game from all platforms, and will take it offline in June 2
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This spending has slowed to a crawl, though; according to Sensor Tower's estimates, Blades only made around $20,000 in revenue last month, and it's possible that Bethesda was spending more money to keep the game online than Blades was actually making.

The studio currently has two mobile games at the ready: Fallout Shelter, which remains the most popular Fallout game ever released (which makes sense because it's free-to-play), and Elder Scrolls Castles, which is basically the Fallout Shelter version of the TES universe.

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Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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