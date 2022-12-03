All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA confirms 5 new games are getting DLSS 3 updates in the coming weeks

NVIDIA DLSS 3 updates coming to Need for Speed Unbound, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, Portal with RTX, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

NVIDIA confirms 5 new games are getting DLSS 3 updates in the coming weeks
Published Dec 3, 2022 1:14 AM CST
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

NVIDIA has just announced that its Ada Lovelace GPU-exclusive DLSS 3 upscaling technology is coming to some of December's biggest games, joining the list of 14 games that already rock DLSS 3 support.

DLSS 3 only dropped in October 2022 with the release of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics card, with the fun continuing last month with the second-fastest Ada Lovelace release in the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. But now... DLSS 3 is being added to five new games in December 2022.

We can expect DLSS 3 updates for Need for Speed Unbound, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, Portal with RTX, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's upcoming "Next-Gen Update". I'm sure that the release of Portal with RTX is going to be one of the most-hyped DLSS 3-powered titles.

Doubly-so because it acts as a free upgrade to anyone who already owns a copy of Portal on Steam. The same can be said for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for owners of the game they'll be able to enjoy the ray tracing + DLSS 3 infused "Next-Gen Update" coming on December 14.

NVIDIA confirms 5 new games are getting DLSS 3 updates in the coming weeks 03
2

But with big new releases in Need for Speed Unbound, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, and Jurassic World Evolution 2, the beefed-up graphics (and/or performance) that NVIDIA's mighty impressive DLSS 3 upscaling technology will deliver to GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners is going to be beautiful, and very welcomed.

DLSS 3 isn't the only thing NVIDIA is talking about today, with the company also pushing out DLSS 2 updates for five new games, which include Marvel's Midnight Suns, Firefighting Simulator, Choo-Choo Charles, and Blacktail. Oh, and lastly, Minecraft with RTX is getting 15 new beautiful RTX-infused worlds to explore on December 6.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 updates:

  • Need for Speed Unbound (out now with DLSS 3)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (out now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)
  • Portal with RTX (launches Dec. 8th with DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on Dec. 8th)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on Dec. 14th)

NVIDIA DLSS 2 updates:

  • Firefighting Simulator (out now with DLSS 2)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns (launching Dec. 2nd with DLSS 2 and ray tracing
  • Choo-Choo Charles (launches Dec 9th with DLSS 2)
  • Blacktail (launches Dec. 15th with DLSS 2)
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 4090 Gaming Trio 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2399.99
$2399.99$2699.99$2498.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2022 at 4:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.