NVIDIA confirms 5 new games are getting DLSS 3 updates in the coming weeks

NVIDIA has just announced that its Ada Lovelace GPU-exclusive DLSS 3 upscaling technology is coming to some of December's biggest games, joining the list of 14 games that already rock DLSS 3 support.

DLSS 3 only dropped in October 2022 with the release of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics card, with the fun continuing last month with the second-fastest Ada Lovelace release in the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. But now... DLSS 3 is being added to five new games in December 2022.

We can expect DLSS 3 updates for Need for Speed Unbound, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, Portal with RTX, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's upcoming "Next-Gen Update". I'm sure that the release of Portal with RTX is going to be one of the most-hyped DLSS 3-powered titles.

Doubly-so because it acts as a free upgrade to anyone who already owns a copy of Portal on Steam. The same can be said for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for owners of the game they'll be able to enjoy the ray tracing + DLSS 3 infused "Next-Gen Update" coming on December 14.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But with big new releases in Need for Speed Unbound, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, and Jurassic World Evolution 2, the beefed-up graphics (and/or performance) that NVIDIA's mighty impressive DLSS 3 upscaling technology will deliver to GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners is going to be beautiful, and very welcomed.

DLSS 3 isn't the only thing NVIDIA is talking about today, with the company also pushing out DLSS 2 updates for five new games, which include Marvel's Midnight Suns, Firefighting Simulator, Choo-Choo Charles, and Blacktail. Oh, and lastly, Minecraft with RTX is getting 15 new beautiful RTX-infused worlds to explore on December 6.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 updates:

Need for Speed Unbound (out now with DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (out now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (launches Dec. 8th with DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on Dec. 8th)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on Dec. 14th)

NVIDIA DLSS 2 updates: