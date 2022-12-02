AMD refreshes packaging design of its Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs

AMD is celebrating its Holiday Deals on discounted Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with some new retail desktop CPU packaging... check it out:

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors are still available on the cheap, just like they were last week and over the weekend with the one-two-punch discounts of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but now AMD is keeping the Zen 4 chips cheap.. with some refreshed CPU packaging.

The new packaging sports an outline on AMD's own logo, which looks better from the outside... but other than that, there's not much new here. But the bigger deal here is that AMD's discounted pricing on their fleet of Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors seems permanent, and not just for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, which is awesome for consumers.

Better yet, when you consider US retailer MicroCenter is offering the AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor in the Ryzen 7 7700X or higher with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM... for free. Not only that, but with any AM5 motherboard purchase -- which you'll need for your new Ryzen 7000 series CPU -- you'll get $20 off of the motherboard. If you're a first-time customer of MicroCenter, you'll get another $5 off the motherboard for a total of $25 discount from an AM5 motherboard.

The mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor includes 16GB of DDR5 memory for free from MicroCenter, so you'll want to take advantage of all of these discounts while they last. Not too damn bad at all, eh?

We don't know if these discounts from AMD on their Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors is temporary, or permanent... but with sagging sales, and Intel kicking some serious ass with its new 13th Gen Core CPU family, and especially the Core i9-13900K... these discounts will most likely be permanent.

AMD won't want to admit it -- the fact that they've discounted their much-hyped, and just-launched Zen 4 processors -- but it's smart leading into the holidays, and the huge launch of their new RDNA 3 GPU architecture and upcoming Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13.