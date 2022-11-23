SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 NITRO teased: new LED-illuminated cooler, more

SAPPHIRE has just officially teased its next-gen Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphics cards, with a post on Twitter teasing the card and showing off the new design.

Just like with previous AIB partners teasing their custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, SAPPHIRE isn't clear on which model they're showing off here -- the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX or the slightly cut-down Radeon RX 7900 XT -- but I would dare expect this is the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 XTX NITRO graphics card.

2

SAPPHIRE's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO tease (source: SAPPHIRE)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Top Twitter executive leaves and takes a swing at Elon Musk and his new Twitter

SAPPHIRE is rolling out with a redesigned look and new cooler, with a gray shroud that looks like it's flat and rocks three axial fans that are spinning in opposite directions. It's a far cry from the slick design of SAPPHIRE's Radeon RX 6000 series NITRO graphics cards, but we need to get some hands-on and eyes-on with SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphics cards before a final judgment is made on the look and style of the card. From the quick video, I'm digging the style so far.

AMD will be officially launching the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, while we've been hearing that AIB partners will launch their custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards a couple of weeks later... right in time for Santa to put one under your Christmas tree.

The new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

And as for the new Radeon RX 7900 XT still rocks the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.