AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX announced: Navi 31 GPU, 24GB GDDR6, costs $999

AMD has finally unveiled its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, where we'll be diving into the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX first. Spoiler alert: AMD's new monster Radeon RX 7900 XTX launches December 13 for just $999... laughing in the face of the $1500+ pricing on NVIDIA's also monster GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX "RDNA 3" graphics card, detailed

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

As for the Navi 31 GPU itself, AMD is using the 5nm + 6nm process nodes at TSMC with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT being the first chiplet design GPUs in the world. AMD is using one compute tile on 5nm and 6 x memory chiplets that are on the 6nm process node.

We have 58 billion transistors that offer up to 61 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance, while AMD says the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card has up to 1.7x the performance over the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card in 4K gaming. That's in just a few games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil: Village, Metro Exodus, and DOOM Eternal.

AMD has quite a few awesome nuggets here inside of the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, as it's the first chiplet GPU that packs 15% higher frequency and 54% higher performance per watt.

DisplayPort 2.1 is capable of an insane 8K 165Hz + 4K 480Hz + 1440p 900Hz (!!!)

But one of the biggest, if not the biggest thing for me from AMD's huge Radeon RX 7900 XTX + Radeon RX 7900 XT reveal is the fact that it packs the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard. DisplayPort 2.1 offers an incredible upgrade over DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

DisplayPort 2.1 can blast up to an incredible 8K 165Hz and up to 4K 480Hz, which... well, I'm sure you can tell is some next-gen monitor goodness.

AMD will be unleashing its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX starting at $999 and the Radeon RX 7900 XT starting at $899.