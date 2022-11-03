All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT announced: Navi 31 GPU, 20GB GDDR6, costs $899

AMD's second-best RDNA 3 GPU announced is the new Radeon RX 7900 XT: Navi 31 GPU, 2GHz game clock, 20GB GDDR6 memory, launches December 13 for $899.

Published Nov 3, 2022 6:56 PM CDT
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

AMD invited the tech press, influencers, YouTubers, and its partners to Las Vegas for its huge RDNA 3 GPU reveal, with my invite sadly declined over personal reasons... but it hasn't stopped the unleashing of some real game-changing Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

I've already covered AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, but now we have the second-best RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card that is just slightly cut down from its bigger brother.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT still rocks the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.

As for the Navi 31 GPU itself, AMD is using the 5nm + 6nm process nodes at TSMC with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT being the first chiplet design GPUs in the world. AMD is using one compute tile on 5nm and 6 x memory chiplets that are on the 6nm process node.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT announced: Navi 31 GPU, 20GB GDDR6, costs $899 41
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT announced: Navi 31 GPU, 20GB GDDR6, costs $899 42AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT announced: Navi 31 GPU, 20GB GDDR6, costs $899 43
AMD's new RDNA 3 GPU architecture offers a great up to 54% improvement in performance per watt over the previous-gen RDNA 2 GPU architecture, all within 300W.

AMD did talk about the performance in 4K gaming with its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, with up to 1.7x the performance over the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. I do like that AMD compared the Radeon RX 7900 XTX against the Radeon RX 6950 XT and not the Radeon RX 6900 XT... props to that, AMD.

But one of the biggest, if not the biggest thing for me from AMD's huge Radeon RX 7900 XTX + Radeon RX 7900 XT reveal is the fact that it packs the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard. DisplayPort 2.1 offers an incredible upgrade over DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

DisplayPort 2.1 can blast up to an incredible 8K 165Hz and up to 4K 480Hz, which... well, I'm sure you can tell is some next-gen monitor goodness.

AMD will be unleashing its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX starting at $999 and the Radeon RX 7900 XT starting at $899.

