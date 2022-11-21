AMD has LOL moment at NVIDIA: 'stay safe this holiday season'

AMD is taking the perfect opportunity to jebait its competitor NVIDIA, teasing the company and its fiery 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector melting, or catching fire on NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

AMD's Senior Director of Gaming Marketing Sasa Marinkovic took to Twitter a couple of days ago with a rather simple, but spicy tweet: "stay safe this holiday season" and tagged the official AMD Radeon Twitter account, with a picture of the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the upcoming RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

AMD's Senior Director of Gaming Marketing, taking a stab at NVIDIA (source: Twitter)

NVIDIA's entire flock of GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards are using the new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, while AMD is continuing on with the industry standard 8-pin PCIe power connectors on its new Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards.

It also won't just be AMD's in-house Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards that will be using 8-pin PCIe power connectors, as all AIB partners and their custom designs will make use of the not-so-explosive 8-pin PCIe power connectors (and 6-pin PCIe power connectors possibly, depending on how much power AIBs are pumping into their custom designs).

NVIDIA recently opened up about the issue surrounding the 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, saying that they've only had 50 cases worldwide, and that's out of 160,000+ Ada Lovelace GPUs shipped so far, more on that above.