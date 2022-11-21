All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD has LOL moment at NVIDIA: 'stay safe this holiday season'

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has its power connectors catching fire, so AMD throws fuel into it... teases 'stay safe this holiday season'.

Published Nov 21, 2022 8:23 PM CST
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

AMD is taking the perfect opportunity to jebait its competitor NVIDIA, teasing the company and its fiery 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector melting, or catching fire on NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

AMD's Senior Director of Gaming Marketing Sasa Marinkovic took to Twitter a couple of days ago with a rather simple, but spicy tweet: "stay safe this holiday season" and tagged the official AMD Radeon Twitter account, with a picture of the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the upcoming RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

AMD's Senior Director of Gaming Marketing, taking a stab at NVIDIA (source: Twitter)
2

NVIDIA's entire flock of GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards are using the new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, while AMD is continuing on with the industry standard 8-pin PCIe power connectors on its new Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards.

It also won't just be AMD's in-house Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards that will be using 8-pin PCIe power connectors, as all AIB partners and their custom designs will make use of the not-so-explosive 8-pin PCIe power connectors (and 6-pin PCIe power connectors possibly, depending on how much power AIBs are pumping into their custom designs).

NVIDIA recently opened up about the issue surrounding the 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, saying that they've only had 50 cases worldwide, and that's out of 160,000+ Ada Lovelace GPUs shipped so far, more on that above.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

