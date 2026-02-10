NVIDIA rumor: lowered required HBM4 speeds for Rubin AI chips, else it won't get enough supply

NVIDIA has reportedly lowered the required HBM4 speeds required for Rubin, or else it won't get the full supply of HBM4 that NVIDIA needs.

TL;DR: NVIDIA reportedly lowered HBM4 memory speed requirements for its Rubin AI platform to meet supply demands, with SK Hynix supplying 70% and Samsung 30% of HBM4. Micron is unlikely to provide HBM4, but rumors suggest potential supply shifts. Rubin features next-gen HBM4 and Vera CPU for enhanced AI performance.

NVIDIA only just recently asked for 9Gbps HBM4 before pushing for 10-11Gbps, but now rumor has it that NVIDIA has quietly lowered the required HBM4 spec speeds for Rubin, because if they didn't, they probably wouldn't be able to enjoy the full volume needs.

In a new post on X from analyst @Jukan, who posted: "Anyway, just wait and see. There's a rumor going around that NVIDIA lowered the required speed specs for HBM4 because even with Samsung alone, they probably can't meet the full volume NVIDIA needs. Who knows? Maybe Micron could sneak in and supply some HBM4 through this gap. (But personally, I still think SK Hynix is the one who's gonna supply it lol)".

If the rumors are true, it would make sense as according to other recent reports, US-based Micron won't be providing any of its HBM4 to NVIDIA for Rubin, with SK hynix providing 70% of the company's HBM4 needs, and Samsung Electronics with the other 30% of HBM4 supply.

Jukan does note that we could see a sneaky Micron attack with HBM4 supply with the rumored HBM4 spec changes, but we'll have to wait and see on that.

NVIDIA will be launching its new Vera Rubin AI platforms this year, powered with the new Vera CPU and Rubin GPU, as well as next-generation HBM4 memory.