AMD is working to improve Ryzen 9800X3D stock levels, but some may have to wait until 2025

AMD says stock levels for its new Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPU will ramp up in Q1 2025, which is good because it's currently sold out everywhere.

TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D, featuring 3D V-cache technology, is acclaimed for its gaming and non-gaming performance, leading to high demand and stock shortages. AMD is increasing shipments, with improved availability expected in early 2025. This aligns with new GPU launches, making it a prime choice for gamers.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D is the undisputed gaming champion - you can read about it in our in-depth review of Team Red's first Zen 5 X3D chip. After a string of somewhat lackluster CPU launches from both AMD and Intel this year, at least when viewed from the perspective of a PC gamer, the 9800X3D arrived on the scene like Duke Nukem 3D - ready to kick butt and chew some bubblegum.

With AMD's 3D V-cache technology, it's a CPU designed for gaming performance. However, its 8-core and 16-thread design also brought non-gaming performance improvements to the X3D line-up. This presents a best-of-both-worlds option to consumers, which has led to the AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPU selling out in several locations.

Currently, demand for the 9800X3D exceeds supply, and AMD is working to alleviate this. However, even though new CPUs are being sent to retailers every week, you might have to wait until 2025.

Thankfully, as we're in the midst of the holiday season, 2025 is only a few weeks away. In a statement provided to Tom's Hardware, an AMD representative notes that more Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPUs are being shipped to retailers each week, with availability and stock levels ramping up throughout Q1 2025.

"AMD is thrilled at the excitement and interest in our new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. We are working diligently to get as much supply to market as soon as possible, with more processors being shipped every week. We expect availability to get better as shipments ramp throughout the quarter."

This is excellent news for gamers and enthusiasts looking to assemble a new build in early 2025. Thanks to a new wave of GPU launches from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, this is on the cards for many people. For those eyeing a GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or Radeon RX 8800 XT, pairing that with the undisputed best CPU for gaming - the 9800X3D - makes sense.

At the time of publishing, the AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D is currently out of stock in the U.S. at major retailers like Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.