Report: GeForce RTX 50 Series delayed to 2025, NVIDIA v AMD GPU showdown at CES

New rumors point to NVIDIA delaying the GeForce RTX 50 Series announcement and launch until CES 2025, which means no new gaming GPUs coming in 2024.

After months of back-and-forth between Q4 2024 and a potential 2025 release for the next-gen Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series from NVIDIA, it looks like the latter is going to be the case. Industry insider and leaker @kopite7kimi has taken to X to say they think we won't see the GeForce RTX 50 Series and the new RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 flagship combo until CES 2025.

After reports that AMD was going hold off until CES 2025 before announcing its plans for its next-generation Radeon RX 8000 Series line-up powered by RDNA 4, this news that NVIDIA could also be eyeing a January 2025 reveal in Las Vegas would make for quite the GPU showdown in the desert.

Albeit one where AMD's new flagship will be a mid-range refresh versus NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 4090 killer. For those of us looking forward to picking up a GeForce RTX 5090 this holiday season, this delay is disappointing.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that the GeForce RTX 4090 is still extremely powerful and has been sitting on top of the PC gaming hardware stack uncontested for almost two years now. If true, it's looking like we won't be seeing any next-gen desktop graphics cards this year, as Intel's next-gen Battlemage for desktop is also rumored to be coming sometime in 2025.

As for the reasoning, NVIDIA is now eyeing 2025 for Blackwell gaming GPUs, which remains unknown. Speculation is running wild, with some citing delays in GDDR7 memory production and others stating that this has given NVIDIA and its partners to sell more GeForce RTX 40 Series inventory with decent margins. And then there's the AI argument where some see NVIDIA in no rush to bring Blackwell to the desktop gaming market when it's essentially running unopposed and is making hand over fist on AI chips.

We'll have more on this story as it develops. Interestingly the CES 2025 timing lines up with the recent rumor that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090D for the Chinese market was on track for a January 2025 launch.