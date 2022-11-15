All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA to launch Artemis 1 the Moon very soon, the rocket is set make history

NASA has announced that managers have given the launch of Artemis 1 a 'go' after the rocket underwent a review following it being hit by Hurricane Nicole.

Published Nov 15, 2022 3:34 AM CST
NASA has given an update ahead of its highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch that was scheduled in for this week.

It was only a few days ago that NASA gave an update on the scheduled launch date for the Artemis 1 rocket as well as its health status update after it survived the chaotic winds of Hurricane Nicole. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket along with the Orion capsule were left out on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and according to NASA reports the rocket endured the storm and no significant damage was caused.

NASA determined that its initial two-hour launch window beginning at 1:04 a.m. EST, Wednesday, November 16 was still feasible, and on a November 14 update the space agency remains confidnet with it writing in a new blog post that Artemis 1 managers have convened on Monday and decided to give a "go" ahead to proceed to toward launch on November 16. This updated decision by managers came after engineers scoured the SLS rocket for any damage while other teams tested engines, conducted risk assessment tests, and much more.

"The countdown, which began Monday at 1:54 a.m., is progressing smoothly. All elements of the rocket and spacecraft are powered up. Overnight, teams will charge flight batteries, conduct final walkdowns at the launch pad, and check out communications with Orion.

The following milestones remaining in the countdown are below. Live coverage of tanking operations with commentary on NASA TV will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Full launch coverage in English will begin at 10:30 p.m. Click here for the latest information on launch briefings and events," wrote NASA

NEWS SOURCES:astronomy.com, blogs.nasa.gov, artsandculture.google.com, youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

