NASA to launch Artemis 1 the Moon very soon, the rocket is set make history

NASA has given an update ahead of its highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch that was scheduled in for this week.

It was only a few days ago that NASA gave an update on the scheduled launch date for the Artemis 1 rocket as well as its health status update after it survived the chaotic winds of Hurricane Nicole. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket along with the Orion capsule were left out on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and according to NASA reports the rocket endured the storm and no significant damage was caused.

NASA determined that its initial two-hour launch window beginning at 1:04 a.m. EST, Wednesday, November 16 was still feasible, and on a November 14 update the space agency remains confidnet with it writing in a new blog post that Artemis 1 managers have convened on Monday and decided to give a "go" ahead to proceed to toward launch on November 16. This updated decision by managers came after engineers scoured the SLS rocket for any damage while other teams tested engines, conducted risk assessment tests, and much more.

