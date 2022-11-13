GALAX's monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF breaks 20 world records
GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF smashes 20 world records, and with no competitor in sight, GALAX will probably hold those records for quite some time.
GALAX is the only one in the world with a super-ridiculous-high-end GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card destroying world records easily.
The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card has been punished by Benchlife, breaking 20 world records that include 3DMark, Unigine Superposition, and Catzilla benchmarks. As for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF itself, it rocks dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors and when cooled with LN2 cooling, those 20 world records were smashed.
The internal GALAX OC team with overclocker Tobias "Rauf" Bergstrom used a custom BIOS on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF alongside LN2 cooling, slaying benchmarks in its path. Given that EVGA has completely pulled out of the graphics card business, there's no other card like this... so GALAX will probably hold these benchmarks for quite some time.
This isn't the first time that the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF has been cooled under LN2 cooling, with overclocker "OGS" pushing the custom GeForce RTX 4090 and its AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU up to an incredible 3.7GHz. There weren't many benchmarks run on that, but it did do a fantastic job crushing 3DMark and its Port Royal benchmark... but man, this huge list of 20 world records being smashed is great to see.
Here's what benchmark records that GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card overclocked by "Rauf" broke, a considerable list:
- 3DMark Port Royal / 31622
- 3DMark Time Spy / 41926
- 3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score / 44293
- 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score / 23229
- 3DMark 11 Extreme / X59575
- 3DMark 11 Performance / 94414 (LOD)
- 3DMark Fire Strike / 74725
- 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme / 50941
- 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra / 30612
- GPUPI_32B / 49.049
- GPUPI_1B / 0.917
- Superposition 1080p Extreme / 29044
- Superposition 8K / 17896
- Catzilla 1080 / 136920
- Catzilla 1440P / 80417
- Catzilla 4K / 35156
- Catzilla 576P / 19352
- Catzilla 720 / 178780
- Unigine Basic / 16802.93
- Unigine Extreme / 16175.56