GALAX's monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF breaks 20 world records

GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF smashes 20 world records, and with no competitor in sight, GALAX will probably hold those records for quite some time.

Published Nov 13, 2022 6:27 PM CST
GALAX is the only one in the world with a super-ridiculous-high-end GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card destroying world records easily.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card has been punished by Benchlife, breaking 20 world records that include 3DMark, Unigine Superposition, and Catzilla benchmarks. As for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF itself, it rocks dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors and when cooled with LN2 cooling, those 20 world records were smashed.

The internal GALAX OC team with overclocker Tobias "Rauf" Bergstrom used a custom BIOS on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF alongside LN2 cooling, slaying benchmarks in its path. Given that EVGA has completely pulled out of the graphics card business, there's no other card like this... so GALAX will probably hold these benchmarks for quite some time.

This isn't the first time that the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF has been cooled under LN2 cooling, with overclocker "OGS" pushing the custom GeForce RTX 4090 and its AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU up to an incredible 3.7GHz. There weren't many benchmarks run on that, but it did do a fantastic job crushing 3DMark and its Port Royal benchmark... but man, this huge list of 20 world records being smashed is great to see.

Here's what benchmark records that GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card overclocked by "Rauf" broke, a considerable list:

  1. 3DMark Port Royal / 31622
  2. 3DMark Time Spy / 41926
  3. 3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score / 44293
  4. 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score / 23229
  5. 3DMark 11 Extreme / X59575
  6. 3DMark 11 Performance / 94414 (LOD)
  7. 3DMark Fire Strike / 74725
  8. 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme / 50941
  9. 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra / 30612
  10. GPUPI_32B / 49.049
  11. GPUPI_1B / 0.917
  12. Superposition 1080p Extreme / 29044
  13. Superposition 8K / 17896
  14. Catzilla 1080 / 136920
  15. Catzilla 1440P / 80417
  16. Catzilla 4K / 35156
  17. Catzilla 576P / 19352
  18. Catzilla 720 / 178780
  19. Unigine Basic / 16802.93
  20. Unigine Extreme / 16175.56
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, mp.weixin.qq.com, benchlife.info

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

