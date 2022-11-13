GALAX's monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF breaks 20 world records

GALAX is the only one in the world with a super-ridiculous-high-end GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card destroying world records easily.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card has been punished by Benchlife, breaking 20 world records that include 3DMark, Unigine Superposition, and Catzilla benchmarks. As for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF itself, it rocks dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors and when cooled with LN2 cooling, those 20 world records were smashed.

GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF slaying 3DMark Time Spy

The internal GALAX OC team with overclocker Tobias "Rauf" Bergstrom used a custom BIOS on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF alongside LN2 cooling, slaying benchmarks in its path. Given that EVGA has completely pulled out of the graphics card business, there's no other card like this... so GALAX will probably hold these benchmarks for quite some time.

This isn't the first time that the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF has been cooled under LN2 cooling, with overclocker "OGS" pushing the custom GeForce RTX 4090 and its AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU up to an incredible 3.7GHz. There weren't many benchmarks run on that, but it did do a fantastic job crushing 3DMark and its Port Royal benchmark... but man, this huge list of 20 world records being smashed is great to see.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF cooled by LN2

Here's what benchmark records that GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card overclocked by "Rauf" broke, a considerable list: