GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF pushed to insane 3.7GHz GPU clock with LN2

GALAX has smashed some world records with its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card, breaking not one but two world records with the monster custom GeForce RTX 4090.

If you haven't heard about the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF, it is a monster custom GeForce RTX 4090 with dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors... yeah not one, but two 16-pin power connectors. Every other GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has a single 16-pin power connector, but GALAX is driving some serious power into their GeForce RTX 4090 HOF.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF under LN2 cooling, breaking OC records (source: HWBOT)

Overclocker "OGS" cranked up the GPU frequency on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF to an absolutely incredible 3705MHz throughout the GPUPI benchmark (which is a part of the official HWBOT competition).

GALAX's custom GeForce RTX 4090 HOF has the same AD102-300 GPU and 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps, with the overclocked GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF pumping the GPU clock through the roof... but the GDDR6X memory wasn't overclocked.

The GPU boost was pushed from 2520MHz default to 3345MHz (an increase of 825MHz) but the actual boost clock over the default GPU frequency NVIDIA has on its GeForce RTX 4090 is 1185MHz. LN2 cooling is required, which can keep AD102 cool, and freeze a T-1000 if needed.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF benched in 3DMark Port Royal (source: HWBOT)

Overclocker "OGS" pushed the custom GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF with its LN2 cooling, breaking the 3DMark Port Royal record which is one of the most important benchmarks for overclockers. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF was actually not overclocked to 3705MHz in 3DMark Port Royal, but rather a little slower: 130MHz lower, to 3570MHz yet it still smashed the world record by over 1000 points.

GALAX's impressive new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF benched in GPUPI (source: HWBOT)

Over in GPUPI, the monster GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card was pushed to its full 3705MHz, but as you can see in the screenshot above, GPU-Z is sitting there and the benchmark hasn't been running for very long at all (less than 46 seconds).

I'd like to see how hard the GPU boost clock can be pushed under sustained loads... still, impressive nonetheless and I'm sure it's just the beginning.