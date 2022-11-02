All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF teased: rocks dual 16-pin power connectors

GALAX's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card has been teased, with a truly monstrous dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF teased: rocks dual 16-pin power connectors
Published Nov 2, 2022 6:23 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is now in the wild, with high-end custom designs from the likes of GALAX and its new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card now teased in all of its PCB nudity.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card features power-hungry dual 16-pin power connectors, while inside of the card itself we have the usual AD102-300 GPU with its 16384 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps offering 1TB/sec+ of memory bandwidth.

GALAX's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF from the front (source: NordicHardware)
But when it comes to the PCB of this monster new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF, GALAX is using a hefty 28+4 phase VRM which makes it the most powerful RTX 4090 so far. GALAX used a similar design and power delivery system for its Ampere-based flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF (which used a 24+4 phase VRM) but the new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is another step up from that, big time.

GALAX's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF from the back (source: NordicHardware)
You can see on the top of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card that the company has placed voltage measurement points, and an OC button that lets you load in the LN2 BIOS for some overclocking world record-smashing, too.

We don't know when GALAX will be launching its new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card, but I wouldn't expect this to last one shelves -- or even hit shelves -- as they're reserved for the best of the best overclockers on the planet.

