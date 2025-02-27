GALAX GeForce RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab detailed: 38 power phase design, gorgeous white PCB

TL;DR: GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition is a high-performance graphics card designed for extreme overclocking, featuring 38 power stages and a single 16-pin power connector. GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition is a high-performance graphics card designed for extreme overclocking, featuring 38 power stages and a single 16-pin power connector.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card has smiled for the camera, one of the most ridiculously super-enthusiast graphics cards ever made.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company announced its custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card earlier this year, but now we have some fresh details on what GALAX has been cooking behind the scenes. GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card has appeared on the Chiphell forums, with a picture of the naked PCB posted... and boy, does it look good.

Looking up close, the new RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card has a total of 38 power stages: a 26 power stage design surrounding the GPU, 10 power phases around the GDDR7 memory chips, and 2 power phases near the power connector (with optional room for 2 more).

Read more: GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card

GALAX doesn't appear to be offering an air-cooled version of its custom RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card, but they're already out and in the hands of overclockers, who will be using the custom RTX 5090 under exotic liquid cooling (LN2) rigs to break OC world records.

We also don't know if GALAX has any XOC (extreme OC) BIOS available, something that allows a custom card like the GALAX RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition to reach higher TDP limits. Another thing to note is that the GALAX RTX 5090 HOF OC Lab Edition only has a single 16-pin power connector, so with a single power connector installed the maximum power delivery is 600W. Imagine what this bad boy could do with dual 16-pin power connectors and up to 1200W of power delivery... mmm.