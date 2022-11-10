All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer's new premium PS5 controller costs half as much as a PS5 console

Razer's new ultra-premium Wolverine V2 Pro PlayStation 5 controller comes with an ultra-premium price that's half as much as a PS5 console's MSRP.

Published Nov 10, 2022 2:15 PM CST
Razer has just opened orders for its new Wolverine V2 Pro PlayStation 5 controller that has premium features and a premium price tag to match.

Razer's new Wolverine V2 Pro controller is the latest in the line of enthusiast-grade console peripherals, and packs big upgrades over the stock $69.99 PS5 DualSense controller--and rightly so, given the Wolverine's price tag. Razer's new high-end PS5 controller will set you back a whopping $249.99, which is roughly half the price of the most expensive PlayStation 5 console, the disc-based SKU which retails for $499 in the United States.

So what do you get for that kind of price? The Wolverine V2 Pro is enhanced in practically every way, featuring an Xbox controller-style layout, an upgraded D-Pad that's also like an Xbox controller, remappable buttons, paddles on the bottom of the controller with four separate triggers, more tactile face buttons that allow you to press the buttons faster, and what Razer calls HyperSpeed Wireless that significantly reduces wireless controller latency. There's also magnetic analog sticks that can be swapped out and Chroma RGB lighting, alongside four modes; wireless, wired, PC, or PS5.

Pair the power of your next-gen system with the performance of the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro-officially licensed by PlayStation. Featuring Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and our signature Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, unleash high-performance, low-latency play on PS5 and PC.

It's worth noting that Sony has also rolled out a higher-priced PlayStation 5 controller with the DualSense Edge, a $199 peripheral that packs some of the same features.

The Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 edition is now up for pre-order and will start shipping in December. Check below for full specs.

TECH SPECS

  • CONNECTIVITY
  • HyperSpeed Wireless via included dongle
  • Wired Connection
  • SYSTEM REQUIREMENT
  • PS5™ console or PC (Windows)
  • Internet connection for Razer™ Controller app on iOS and Android
  • CONFIGURATION APP
  • Yes
  • MULTI-FUNCTION BUTTONS
  • 6 Remappable Multi-Function Buttons
  • RAZER CHROMA LIGHTING
  • Yes
  • MECHANICAL ACTION BUTTONS
  • Razer™ Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons
  • QUICK CONTROL PANEL
  • None
  • INTERCHANGEABLE DPAD
  • 8-Way Microswitch D-Pad
  • INTERCHANGEABLE THUMBSTICKS
  • 2 additional thumbstick caps (tall concave/ short convex)
  • TRIGGER STOPS
  • Razer™ HyperTrigger
  • AUDIO OUTPUT
  • 3.5 mm analog audio port compatible with PS5™ consoles and PC (Windows)
  • MICROPHONE INPUT
  • 3.5 mm analog audio port compatible with PS5™ consoles and PC (Windows)
  • CARRY CASE
  • None
  • BATTERY LIFE
  • About 10 hours with Chroma
  • About 28 Hours without Chroma
  • APPROXIMATE WEIGHT
  • 279 g / 0.615 Ibs
  • DIMENSIONS
  • Length: 4.16" / 105.8 mm
  • Width: 6.59" / 167.5 mm
  • Height: 2.56" / 65.2 mm
NEWS SOURCE:razer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

