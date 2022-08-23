Sony DualSense Edge PS5 Pro controller announced

Sony has officially announced the DualSense Edge, a new PlayStation 5 pro controller with ultra-customizable hardware, features, and more.

Sony has revealed its new premium answer to the Xbox Elite controller.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge is a new high-end controller aimed at enthusiast gamers, complete with paddles, customizable buttons, and swappable analog sticks. The news comes weeks after the controller was originally leaked by Tom Henderson, and folds into Sony's plans to blend gaming with esports with its new INZONE lineup of hardware.

"Designed to give you an edge in gameplay by allowing you to create custom controls, the DualSense Edge wireless controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience tailored to your playstyle," Sony said in a recent PlayStation Blog post.

● Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it's recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

● Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you've found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on-the-fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you'll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you're facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War RagnarÜk, or rival players in an online battle royale.

● On-controller user interface: The dedicated Function button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action - quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

● Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

● Replaceable stick modules: Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately).

● Built-in DualSense wireless controller features: The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.