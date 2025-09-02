Capcom thinks PS5s are becoming too expensive

Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto says that the PlayStation 5's current price hikes have made the system more unobtainable, affecting adoption of Monster Hunter.

TL;DR: Capcom acknowledges that the high cost of the PlayStation 5, including expensive consoles, games, and subscriptions, is limiting its market growth and affecting business outlook. The company aims to overcome this "PS5 barrier" by strategizing to expand sales, noting strong consumer price sensitivity worldwide.

Capcom has acknowledged that the PlayStation 5's price hikes have impacted its business outlook, reducing the amount of people that will buy its games.

Sony's latest-generation PS5 is the most profitable PlayStation console in existence--the company routinely talks about how PS5 players are worth more than PS4 users. That's because the PS5 generation is much more expensive than prior console timelines, with $550 consoles, $70 games, $150+ yearly subscriptions, and $200 premium controllers.

Game publishers are taking notice of these prices and are deeming them somewhat prohibitive; the PS5 has become so expensive that it's affecting Capcom's outlook. The console market wasn't growing before, how can it grow in terms of players if it becomes too expensive? Capcom doesn't have immediate worries--Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak sold 10 million copies at launch.

In a recent interview with Nikkei, Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto discussed the 'PS5 barrier' and how the high cost of entry could affect the future of console gaming for Capcom and other companies: