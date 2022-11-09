All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KLEVV launches DDR5-5600 memory in U-DIMM and SO-DIMM form

KLEVV unveils its new DDR5 standard memory at DDR5-5600 speeds in both U-DIMM and SO-DIMM memory, ready for Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 platforms.

Published Nov 9, 2022 5:41 PM CST
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

KLEVV has just introduced its new DDR5 standard U-DIMM and SO-DIMM memory at DDR5-5600 speeds, ready to rock and roll inside of your new Intel "Raptor Lake" or AMD "Zen 4" system.

The new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory is fully compliant with JEDEC standards at DDR5-5600 speeds in both its U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants: U-DIMM for a desktop PC and SO-DIMM for a laptop. KLEVV is making its new DDR5-5600 memory available in a single 16GB DDR5-5600 as well as a 32GB kit with 2 x 16GB sticks.

KLEVV's new DDR5-5600 memory in U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants
KLEVV is aiming its new DDR5 RAM for multiple markets including business, learning, entertainment on desktop and laptops... no mention of gaming systems there in their press release, maybe a hot tip: add that in, because gamers (there would be at lease ONE) that would buy this memory. I mean, come on KLEVV... it doesn't need RGB to be aimed at gamers... I get the entertainment bit. Maybe it's just me.

The new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory has been QVL tested and approved by some of the biggest names in the motherboard business, including ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, and MSI with their respective Z790 and X670 chipset-based motherboards.

KLEVV's all-new DDR5 memory offers twice the performance over DDR4, with just 1.1v voltage and with features like On-DIMM Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology, you'll have those higher DDR5-5600 speeds, improved power efficiency, and stability.

The company points out its new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory has the best-in-class memory chips with jaw-dropping data transfer bandwidth rates of up to 44.8GB/sec allowing for "flawless multi-tasking capability".

There's no heat sink here, and no RGB lighting... so if you wanted some plainer-looking DDR5 memory, the new KLEVV DDR5-5600 memory could be the go.

Above we've got KLEVV's new DDR5-5600 standard memory in U-DIMM format, for desktop computers.

You'll be able to buy KLEVV's new DDR5-5600 memory in Q4 2022, which is distributed through Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany. They'll be available on Amazon if you want to buy them online.

These bad boys will go into a laptop, be it for someone that's on-the-go, a content creator, or a gamer... or someone who wants entertainment.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

