KLEVV announces all-new FIT V DDR5 gaming memory with sleek, ultra-low-profile design

KLEVV has just announced its brand-new FIT V DDR5 gaming memory, which rocks a sleek, ultra-low-profile design. Check it out:

The new KLEVV FIT V DDR5 gaming memory modules are available in 16GB (1 x 16GB stick) and 32GB kit (2 x 16GB sticks) with clock speeds of 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s, and 6400MT/s. KLEVV says its new FIT V DDR5 memory has been meticulously crafted for gamers, content creators, and casual users on a budget.

KLEVV's new FIT V DDR5 memory offers cutting-edge features alongside top-tier performance, all at an attractive price. The new DDR5 memory offers a streamlined, ultra-low-profile 33mm form factor, made possible by KLEVV using an innovative aluminum heat spreader with a "contemporary minimalist aesthetic," which is finished in an "eye-catching white hue," adds KLEVV.

The company explains that superior KLEVV memory technology inside the FIT V DDR5 memory modules features a built-in PMIC, ensuring consistent performance with efficiency, power delivery, and dependability. KLEVV's signature multilayer PCB design also improves signal strength and robustness.

KLEVV's new FIT V DDR5 memory modules also use a precision thermal sensor for optimal performance calibration and on-die ECC for effective error correction, which the company says ensures peak functionality and reliability. They also support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO technology to extract maximum performance from your new memory modules.

KLEVV's new FIT V DDR5 gaming memory also comes with a lifetime peace of mind warranty, with availability kicking off in July, so you won't have long to wait if you wanted to scoop up the new FIT V DDR5 gaming memory.