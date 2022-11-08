All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Report: Sony teaming up with Guild Wars, Lineage developer on Horizon MMORPG

Sony is reportedly teaming up with mighty South Korean online experts at NCSoft to make a new MMORPG based on the PlayStation first-party Horizon series.

Report: Sony teaming up with Guild Wars, Lineage developer on Horizon MMORPG
Published Nov 8, 2022 3:57 PM CST
2 minutes & 37 seconds read time

Sony is reportedly working with NCSoft to develop a new online game based on the Horizon franchise, sources have told Korean news network MTN.

Report: Sony teaming up with Guild Wars, Lineage developer on Horizon MMORPG 8
2

Sony is shifting its focus to live service games and is currently working alongside some of the best online developers in the business, including Bungie, who it recently acquired for $3.7 billion, and external worldwide partners. One of these partners is reportedly NCSoft, one of the best live operators in the business.

According to Korean news media, Sony has entrusted the development of a new MMORPG set in the world of one if its best-selling PlayStation 4 franchises, Guerrilla Games' Horizon series. The game is codenamed Project H and is currently in active recruitment phases. It is unknown when the game will be ready, but this is likely the co-op project that was previously rumored.

With decades of expertise in live games and MMORPG management, NCSoft is a fantastic partner for Sony's endeavor, and the studio has an impressive track record of earnings--NCSoft's top 5 franchises, including Lineage, Guild Wars, Blade & Soul, and AION, have earned a combined $13.5 billion in lifetime revenues.

Neither Sony nor NC Soft have confirmed the news and we may not hear about the project for some time. Sony expects to release 12 live service games on the market by 2025, and other projects include:

PlayStation Live Games

(Special thanks to Zuby_Tech for the list and breakdown)

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.95
$55.95$56.50$45.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2022 at 3:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.mtn.co.kr

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.