ASUS's limited edition Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Radeon 7900 XTX GPU looks incredible

With only 20 units made, this is a very limited-edition Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 inspired Radeon RX 7900 XTX from ASUS and AMD.

ASUS has partnered with AMD and Focus Home Interactive to create a custom GPU to celebrate the PC launch of Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2. It's a very tasty-looking AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The 7900 XTX is AMD's current flagship gaming GPU and a powerful card capable of delivering triple-digit 4K performance in several titles.

ASUS's custom Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 GPU, image credit: Cowcotland.

This limited-edition GPU, which only has 20 units, is a custom version of the company's TUF Gaming design. With Space Marine blue and other little Warhammer 40,000 touches, it's a fantastic-looking card. With ASUS confirming at Gamescom over the weekend that it won't be available to purchase, all 20 units will be given away via this Warhammer promotion website.

Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 is out on September 9, 2024. It will support AMD's updated FSR 3.1 for upscaling and frame generation on PC. FSR 3.1 brings improvements to both FSR's upscaling and frame generation image quality, with support for all modern graphics cards

As the flagship GPU in the RDNA 3 line-up, the custom Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming GPU should have no issues running the game in 4K. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still a beast in 2024, thanks to its fully unlocked Navi 31 GPU and 24GB of GDDR6 memory.

ASUS's TUF Gaming design is an excellent fit for Warhammer 40,000 - a universe all about putting on big chunky armor. The blue metallic shroud and fans look awesome when contrasted against the gold heatsink.