The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, a $12,000 soundbar with a 992 GT3 exhaust

Well, it looks like Porsche Design has done it again - a rather impractical custom soundbar that uses the exhaust from a Porsche 992 GT3.

Published Nov 1, 2022 2:09 AM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

In a technology product that isn't necessarily the most practical - or logical, to be honest - Porsche Design has shown off the limited edition 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro. Soundbars tend to have rather simple designs that allow them to blend in anywhere in your house or apartment, but this is no ordinary audio product.

The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, a $12,000 soundbar with a 992 GT3 exhaust 08
2

The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is made from an original Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust system and is a 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system. The 300-watt system features 4K compatible HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and streaming support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast.

Interested buyers can pre-order the highly unique soundbar now, though it's a limited edition with just 500 units expected. Keep in mind that it will set you back a whopping $12,000.

The full specs of the soundbar:

  • 2.1.2 Virtual Surround System.
  • Original exhaust system of the Porsche 992 GT3.
  • 300-watt system power.
  • 4Kcompatible HDMI ports.
  • Bluetooth 5.0.
  • Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, streaming: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in for multi-room and numerous premium streaming services providers, Spotify Connect.
  • In-room multichannel streaming technology.
  • Dimensions:
  • approx. 1,500 x 460 x 500 mm.
  • Weight: Approx. 65 kg.Limited to 500 pieces worldwide.
  • Made in Germany.

The German company aims to "optimize function" with every product it designs, and wants to create "unique" and "eye-catching designs" that will impress consumers. Although the company still has a relatively small product catalog, each item shows some rather snazzy characteristics - though tends to only be for customers with deep pockets.

Porsche Design tends to liven up every product they touch, as the team definitely isn't afraid to be creative. For example, the $650 911 Speaker 2.0 is a Porsche original that utilizes the tailpipe of a 911 GT3 as a Bluetooth speaker - and the company recently teamed up with tech company AOC for the AOC Agon Pro PD32M gaming monitor.

NEWS SOURCE:porsche-design.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

