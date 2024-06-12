Elon Musk and X officially confirm Likes on posts private, but there's a catch

Up until now X users could see what other content users have Liked on the platform, but that is all about to change according to a recent announcement from the company and it's owner Elon Musk.

In the past, public personalities and politicians have been caught with their pants down, Liking content that was considered by some to be inappropriate or, at the very least, unsavory. This outing of some X users resulted in the individuals in question being attacked online, and according to X, that is going to stop as the company has now launched the ability to hide user Likes. However, this new feature is locked behind the X Premium paywall.

When the feature was announced, X took to its official account to write, "Keep spicy likes private by hiding your likes tab," and provided an image of the new profile customization feature. The social media platform further explained that users will still be able to see posts they have liked, but others won't be able to. Additionally, Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still appear under notifications. Furthermore, the author of a post will be able to see who Liked their post.

According to X and Elon Musk, the decision to make Likes private was made to protect user privacy.