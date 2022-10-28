BioWare reiterates that Mass Effect 5 is a singleplayer RPG

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BioWare reconfirms the new Mass Effect game is a singleplayer project, but it's still in pre-production phases of planning and has not entered production.

Years after its failed online-based action shooter Anthem, BioWare's general manager re-confirms the new Mass Effect game will be a singleplayer RPG first and foremost.

It's been a while since we had our last update on Mass Effect 5 (or whatever the project will be called), and BioWare's general manager gives a brief update on the upcoming sci-fi epic. According to Gary McKay, the game is still a singleplayer-driven experience, hinting we may not have to worry about any monetized online multiplayer component getting shoehorned into the experience.

"Of course, Dreadwolf isn't the only thing happening here at BioWare! We have a team hard at work envisioning what the future holds for a new single-player Mass Effect game. And we look forward to celebrating our community on N7 Day next month," BioWare general manager Gary McKay said in a recent blog post.

BioWare recently made significant progress on Dragon Age Dreadwolf, the next major game in the landmark fantasy RPG series. Dreadwolf has gone into alpha phases of development and can be played from start to finish, although the game is still very much unfinished. According to ex-BioWare producer Mark Darrah, the last Dragon Age game, Inquisition, had a span of around 6-9 months between alpha and official game launch. It's possible BioWare is following a similar timeline with Dreadwolf, which means the game could be done by August 2023.

As for Mass Effect, previous teasers had confirmed that the new game would be a sequel to Mass Effect 3 and carry forth the franchise. That teaser trailer has been removed from BioWare's YouTube channel, but we do have other snippets of info including confirmation that Mike Gamble is leading development and that Mary DeMerle, the writer behind Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Guardians of the Galaxy, will also be writing the narrative for Mass Effect 5.

We may get other tidbits of info during N7 Day on November 7.

