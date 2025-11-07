BioWare 'exclusively focused' on next Mass Effect as EA prepares to go private

Mass Effect 5 isn't getting cancelled and BioWare is solely focused on developing the singular game even as Electronic Arts prepares to go private.

TL;DR: BioWare confirms the next Mass Effect game remains in active development despite EA's $55 billion privatization. The studio is fully focused on the project, promising no interruptions like past titles. A new Krogan Civil War teaser hints at post-trilogy events, while the upcoming Amazon TV show will feature a new storyline without Commander Shepard.

EA going private won't impact the next Mass Effect game, BioWare has confirmed.

BioWare celebrated N7 Day by giving an update on the next Mass Effect project, which still remains in development even as the developer's parent company prepares to go private in a $55 billion leveraged buyout.

Mass Effect executive producer Mike Gamble allays fan fears in the update, saying that the game is still very much in development and has not been cancelled. The studio is locked-in and exclusively focusing on Mass Effect--there won't be any Anthem- or Veilguard-styled interruptions this time--and we did get a bit of new teaser art showing a Krogan Civil War, potentially set after the events of the trilogy.

"Like you, we've heard the rumors lately. You've made it clear you care deeply about what's next. So let's start by setting the record straight: the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe," Gamble said.

"The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at BioWare. But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We're excited by what we're building, and we promise you: when we're ready, it'll be a lot of fun to show."

It's also been confirmed that the new Mass Effect TV show for Amazon won't be based on the trilogy, and will not star Commander Shepard.