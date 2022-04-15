Mass Effect 5 now in early development phase, no updates for a while

BioWare now says its new Mass Effect game has entered early phases of development, possibly moving past prototype stages.

In a new blog update, BioWare assures fans that it's working hard on two new projects: Dragon Age 4, which is set to launch sometime in 2024 according to reports, and a new Mass Effect game that's coming way later down the line. Although in initial stages, development on Mass Effect 5 is progressing with a smaller team led by Mike Gamble.

According to the update, Mass Effect 5, which will continue the original trilogy storyline, has moved from prototyping stages to early stages of development.

"There's also the next game in the Mass Effect universe, which is now early in development. It's going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can't wait to show you what we're working on!" McKay said in the most recent update.

McKay had previously said that Gamble and his team were "actively prototyping new ideas and experiences," however it's likely the game is still in pre-production as the Dragon Age game continues full-fledged production stages.

