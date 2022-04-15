All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Mass Effect 5 now in early development phase, no updates for a while

BioWare now says its new Mass Effect game has entered early phases of development, possibly moving past prototype stages.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Apr 15 2022 3:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BioWare's next Mass Effect game has entered early phases of development, studio GM Gary McKay has announced.

Mass Effect 5 now in early development phase, no updates for a while 113 | TweakTown.com

In a new blog update, BioWare assures fans that it's working hard on two new projects: Dragon Age 4, which is set to launch sometime in 2024 according to reports, and a new Mass Effect game that's coming way later down the line. Although in initial stages, development on Mass Effect 5 is progressing with a smaller team led by Mike Gamble.

According to the update, Mass Effect 5, which will continue the original trilogy storyline, has moved from prototyping stages to early stages of development.

"There's also the next game in the Mass Effect universe, which is now early in development. It's going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can't wait to show you what we're working on!" McKay said in the most recent update.

McKay had previously said that Gamble and his team were "actively prototyping new ideas and experiences," however it's likely the game is still in pre-production as the Dragon Age game continues full-fledged production stages.

Read Also: BioWare's new Mass Effect may use Unreal Engine 5 not DICE's complicated Frostbite

Buy at Amazon

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.83
$24.83$33.96$28.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/15/2022 at 3:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.bioware.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.