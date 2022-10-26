Elon Musk has been losing $270 million every single day, $100+ billion in a year

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been and still is losing $270 million every day, with reports saying he's lost $100 billion in less than a year.

Published Oct 26, 2022 8:21 PM CDT
Elon Musk has certainly had an eventful 2022 with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO announcing that he's interested in purchasing Twitter, entering into a deal, attempting to pull out of the deal, then seemingly now following through with it, releasing his own fragrance, and oh, losing $100 billion.

In fact, Musk has lost more than $100 billion over the course of a year, according to Forbes, his massive fortune has fallen by about 35% from its peak of $320.3 billion on November 4, 2021, to approximately $209.4 billion as of October 20, 2022. Notably, throughout just October, Musk's total wealth has reduced by $28 billion.

This massive reduction in Musk's wealth throughout 2022 can be attributed to many factors, such as looming concerns of a recession causing investors to hold onto their money, factory troubles related to COVID-19 shutdowns, and the Twitter fiasco that began in March. Musk has actually lost $110 billion in just 11.5 months, according to Forbes, which means that his total net worth has reduced by $301 million every day during that period.

Despite this massive drop in overall net worth, Musk still remains the richest individual on the planet, being a whopping $60 billion richer than LVMH chief Bernard Arnault and $71 billion richer than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In other Elon Musk news, the SpaceX CEO recently postponed the Neuralink "show & tell" event while also receiving a clap-back letter from Twitter staff that includes a list of demands they wish him to commit to once he takes over the company.

NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

