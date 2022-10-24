Elon Musk postpones 'show & tell' event for Neuralink his brain chip company

Elon Musk founded Neuralink in 2016, and on October 31, the company was poised to make a big "show & tell" reveal.

The last time Neuralink presented a show-and-tell event, it showcased a monkey playing Pong with its mind via an in-development brain chip. The company explained during the presentation that the monkey named Pager was able to move the cursor on a computer screen with neural activity using a 1,024-electrode full-implanted neural recording and data transmission device called the N1 Link.

Since that announcement in April 2021, Neuralink has been somewhat quiet on its development announcements, with reports now indicating that Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak quietly left the company in late April 2022 for an unknown reason despite remaining a "huge cheerleader" for the company.

Moreover, Musk has been trying to get regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Neuralink since 2019 (according to his announcement), but has set to secure it, which is preventing Neuralink from being tested on humans.

Engadget reports that amid the departures of top executives, a lack of product information, and regulatory approval, Musk's brain chip company has found itself at an "inflection point", which speaks to the delay of the show and tell event as Neuralink is no doubt making sure what it has in store for its next reveal is good enough to re-spark interest in the technology.

In other next-generation technology, a new pair of smart glasses allows deaf people to see conversations by converting speech into subtitles that can be seen in the lenses of the glasses. Additionally, scientists have made a discovery that may allow astronomers to identify worlds that could possibly host alien life much easier. Furthermore, astronomers have located a very strange exoplanet that has the same density as a marshmallow.

If you are interested in more space news, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured an image of a birthplace of stars out in deep space. Lastly, a photographer has captured an extremely detailed image of an ant's face, showing a haunting close-up of the tiny insect and causing nightmares to erupt around the world.