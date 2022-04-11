All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Navi 33 GPU beats RX 6900 XT at 1080p, and RT

AMD's next-gen mid-range Navi 31 GPU: 6nm monolithic GPU design, RDNA 3 GPU, 8GB GDDR6, and it'll beat the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 11 2022 7:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will be unleashed later this year, and now we have some very exciting rumors about the mid-range Navi 33-powered Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Navi 33 GPU beats RX 6900 XT at 1080p, and RT 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 7700 XT will reportedly rock a monolithic Navi 33 GPU made on TSMC's 6nm process node, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and performance that should keep up with AMD's current Navi 21-based flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. You read that right, not only that, but also power sitting at around 200W... better power efficiency than NVIDIA's Ampere, and next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architectures.

In his latest video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead is leaking out the skinny on Navi 33 + Radeon RX 7700 XT. We are looking at Navi 33 (and thus, the RX 7700 XT) will have "Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT" while ray tracing performance on the Radeon RX 7700 XT is "greater" than the RX 6900 XT.

  • TSMC 6nm process node (Monolithic GPU design)
  • RDNA 3 graphics core (Increased clocks/efficiency)
  • 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Optimized Across a 128-bit bus
  • Faster GDDR6 Memory Speeds
  • Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT
  • Ray tracing Performance Greater Than RX 6900 XT

Tom says that Navi 33 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT will have a GPU die size somewhere between 360-460mm2, with 128MB of Infinity Cache (and a "slim chance" of 256MB of Infinity Cache). There will reportedly be 8GB of GDDR6 -- should which be 18Gbps on the "low-end" and 20Gbps for the mid-range, and 22-24Gbps for the flagship RDNA 3 chips -- on a smaller 128-bit memory bus.

This is how the Radeon RX 7700 XT will beat the higher-end Radeon RX 6900 XT -- and NVIDIA's high-end Ampere GPUs and even Ada Lovelace GPUs -- at lower resolutions like 1080p, but keep up at 1440p and lose to them at 4K.

We should be expecting a price of around $399-$499 from AMD according to Tom's sources, while the card is expected to have power consumption somewhere in the 180-230W range (200W was the original target).

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate Gaming

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1376.99
$1376.99$1399.99$1599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/11/2022 at 7:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.