AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Navi 33 GPU beats RX 6900 XT at 1080p, and RT

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will be unleashed later this year, and now we have some very exciting rumors about the mid-range Navi 33-powered Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card.

The new Radeon RX 7700 XT will reportedly rock a monolithic Navi 33 GPU made on TSMC's 6nm process node, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and performance that should keep up with AMD's current Navi 21-based flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. You read that right, not only that, but also power sitting at around 200W... better power efficiency than NVIDIA's Ampere, and next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architectures.

In his latest video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead is leaking out the skinny on Navi 33 + Radeon RX 7700 XT. We are looking at Navi 33 (and thus, the RX 7700 XT) will have "Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT" while ray tracing performance on the Radeon RX 7700 XT is "greater" than the RX 6900 XT.

TSMC 6nm process node (Monolithic GPU design)

RDNA 3 graphics core (Increased clocks/efficiency)

8 GB GDDR6 Memory Optimized Across a 128-bit bus

Faster GDDR6 Memory Speeds

Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT

Ray tracing Performance Greater Than RX 6900 XT

Tom says that Navi 33 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT will have a GPU die size somewhere between 360-460mm2, with 128MB of Infinity Cache (and a "slim chance" of 256MB of Infinity Cache). There will reportedly be 8GB of GDDR6 -- should which be 18Gbps on the "low-end" and 20Gbps for the mid-range, and 22-24Gbps for the flagship RDNA 3 chips -- on a smaller 128-bit memory bus.

This is how the Radeon RX 7700 XT will beat the higher-end Radeon RX 6900 XT -- and NVIDIA's high-end Ampere GPUs and even Ada Lovelace GPUs -- at lower resolutions like 1080p, but keep up at 1440p and lose to them at 4K.

We should be expecting a price of around $399-$499 from AMD according to Tom's sources, while the card is expected to have power consumption somewhere in the 180-230W range (200W was the original target).