Solaris shows off the Urbino 9 LE electric-powered bus during FIAA

The Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric bus is just shy of 30-feet-long, and is designed to ferry passengers to and from their destination.

Published Oct 21, 2022 2:20 AM CDT
Polish company Solaris Bus & Coach recently showed off its Urbino 9 LE electric bus during the FIAA 2022 conference in Spain. Solaris initially introduced the bus in late 2021, as the company continues to roll out electric-powered buses with a specific interest in Europe.

The new bus has a central traction motor with 220 kW peak power output, and the drive system has a maximum capacity of 350 kWh. The Solaris High Energy batteries are the latest generation of high-capacity batteries from Solaris, providing better range performance.

Depending on the configuration, the bus can support up to 73 passengers - with a maximum of 31 seats. Passengers can make use of USB chargers and use LED lighting while riding the bus.

Solaris also will provide electric buses as part of a partnership with the Polish transport operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacyjny, where eight e-buses will be used in the city of Opole, Poland. Passengers will be able to ride either Urbino 12 or Urbino 18 electric buses, which supports passengers commuting in comfort.

Although most attention related to EV is centered on consumer cars and SUVs, there is no shortage of other EV solutions available. Public transit operators and city leaders hope a transition away from diesel-fueled buses will help the environment while providing passengers the opportunity to travel in comfort.

Both public transit and school buses are undergoing a wave of electrification, with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)offering up to $1 billion in rebates. School districts across the country now have the incentive to leave behind diesel-powered school buses in favor of electric buses, a trend that should grow as EV technology is more widely discussed.

These EV buses tend to be cheaper to operate - and maintain - with no pollutants emitted from the newer diesel alternative. Passengers enjoy a smoother, quieter ride, without the worry of breathing any fumes.

NEWS SOURCE:solarisbus.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

